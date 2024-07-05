Senior Minister Announces Major Campaign To Combat Smog
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced a major campaign in Punjab aimed at combating smog, protecting human health, and addressing pollution.
While chairing the Multi-Sectoral Anti-Smog Action Plan review meeting here on Friday, she said that under this initiative, a crackdown has been initiated on industries, factories, and vehicular emissions.
The senior minister stated that penalties will be imposed for burning residue and crops, and government machinery across the province has been put on high alert. Monitoring plans for pollutants and toxic substances in the air have been prepared for each sector, with a master plan for the implementation of directives from the Chief Minister's Office. Police, district administrations, environmental protection agencies, and the finance department, among other relevant bodies, will actively participate in the anti-smog campaign, she said.
Marriyum Aurangzeb also highlighted the commencement of inspections for vehicles emitting excessive smoke due to faulty engines, alongside the launch of a comprehensive fitness and testing program. Initially, the testing program will focus on vehicles, trucks, and highways in Lahore. After the deadline, permits for vehicles and trucks found violating the law will be revoked, she added.
The Senior Minister directed officials of the Regional Transport Authorities to ensure strict enforcement of regulations in the field, emphasizing that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated a vigorous campaign against smog, with media and citizens in every city encouraged to join efforts to ensure clean environments and protect future generations from pollution.
