Senior Minister Briefs YouTubers About Govt's Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 01:05 AM

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that Punjab government had established 10 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and 24 small industrial estates in different areas of the province

In a meeting with Youtubers here, he added that 1450 small industrial units had been built in small industrial estates and more than US $ 1.5 billion had been invested in the industrial centers of Faisalabad.

The senior minister said that three new technical universities had been built in Punjab while a technical university was being built in Rawalpindi. The capacity of TEVTA (Technical education and Vocational Training Authority) institutions had also been increased to accommodate 233,000 students.

The Senior Minister apprised the YouTubers that Punjab government had planned to establish an industrial estate in every district, while special technology zones would also be set up at divisional headquarters.

Under the Punjab Employment Scheme, easy loans of more than Rs 3 billion had been distributed among the selected applicants enabling them to start their own businesses. Mian Aslam Iqbal mentioned that Aqua business Park was being built in Chunian and Surgical City in Sialkot.

Since cottage industry had key role in economic growth and employment generation, he said, the government had established seven Artisan Villages to promote the art of handicrafts.

The Provincial Senior Minister said that indiscriminate action was being taken against illegal housing societies and plantations had been promoted to control environmental pollution. The Parks and Horticulture Authority had been given targets for plantation in the cities. he said.

