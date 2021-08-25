UrduPoint.com

Senior Minister Calls On AJK Premier

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:50 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to the reforms agenda of the government and the latest situation persisting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that collective efforts were needed for the development of AJK, adding, all the available resources would be utilized for the socio economic uplift of the people.

He said the accountability process without any discrimination would be started and revolutionary steps would be made to overcome unemployment.

He said that we have to work collectively to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to turn AJK into orient a model welfare state.

The AJK prime minister said that the people of IIOJK had been facing repression of Indian forces and despite Indian atrocities Kashmiri people were determined to continue their struggle till the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

