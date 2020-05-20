Senior minister condoles death of PTI MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of PTI Member Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza Cheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of PTI Member Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza Cheema.

In his condolence message on Wednesday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Shaheen Raza Cheema's political services to the party in Punjab would be remembered for a long time and her vacuum would be felt in Punjab Assembly as well.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that we all equally share the grief of the family of Shaheen Raza Cheema and pray that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.