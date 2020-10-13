Senior minister directs special education deptt to use latest technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed the Special Education Department to use the latest technology and modern equipment like the ones developed countries use for the rehabilitation of children with special needs in the province.

While presiding over the review meeting of Special Education Department Abdul Aleem Khan took a detailed briefing in which Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain and senior officers were also present.

He directed that there should be practical action undertaken to normalize these children and restore their hearing and vision, for which the individual level of special needs children should be tested through the consultation of experts from the private sector.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that keeping in view the requirements of the 21st century, the model adopted in UAE for special needs children should also be practiced here in Punjab and the Department of Special Education should include computer and modern electronic tools in the education and training of these children. He said that the work of syllabus and reforms should be expedited while the present government would provide as much funds as required for the rehabilitation of these children with special needs. He pointed out that to work for the betterment of special children can be helpful not only here but in the world hereinafter and he has taken a personal interest in introducing reforms in this department for which no stone shall be left unturned.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that if even 10% of the children were able to see and hear through these modern equipment and techniques, then they must be taken. He added that he would visit the special children's institutions to review the existing facilities and needs so that the obstacles may be removed.

He said that the private sector and philanthropists could also be approached for the rehabilitation of special needs children. These children also performed well in the field of sports. He appreciated the preparation of departmental policy and other initiatives by the Provincial Minister for Special Education and assured his full cooperation for further progress in this sector.

Briefing the review meeting, the Secretary Special Education said that at present 34,000 special children were getting education and training in 303 educational institutions of Punjab out of which 50% were related to vision and hearing problems.

In the meeting, Senior Minister directed to implement suggestions like displaying special cards for special persons in vehicles and construction of buildings by making special ramps for persons with disabilities. He also called upon for modern training for special education teachers, special measures for slow learner children. Other important matters were also discussed in detail in this review meeting.