Senior minister directs to identify sites in merged areas for promotion o f tourism, sports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has directed concerned to identify sites for the promotion of tourism and sports activities in merged areas.

He was chairing a meeting convened to discuss promotion of tourism and sports in merged tribal areas.

He said that huge amount of Rs. 9.5 billion has been earmarked for the promotion of tourism in the merged tribal areas while Rs. 8 billion have been set aside for promotion of sports in newly merged areas.

Secretary Tourism, Kamran Rehman, Director General Sports, Asfandyar Khattak and Deputy Commissioners of merged tribal districts also attended the meeting.

Meeting also constituted a committee to suggest new tourist sites in tribal districts.

The committee would comprise representatives from Communication and Works, district administration and sports department.

Senior Minister directed the committee to ensure identification of sites within a month to start tourism and sports activities in tribal areas. He said schemes worth Rs. 8.5 billion have been approved for sports in tribal districts while Rs. one billion have also been earmarked for sports activities.

He said that committee would also identify sites in merged districts under 1000 grounds Scheme".

He also directed district administration of merged districts to ensure holding of cultural and sports activities in their respective districts.