Senior Minister Discusses Projects With Parliamentarians

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Provincial Minister

Marriyum Aurangzeb met the party leaders and Members of Parliament here on Saturday.

The senior minister met former Federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, former MNA Muhammad Tufail,

former Punjab MPAs Chaudhry Ashraf, Dr Muzaffar Sheikh, Taufiq Butt, Aamir Hayat,

Ms Shehrbano, Chaudhry Shehbaz with other party leaders.

The senior minister also held separate meetings with Mahmood ul Hassan Cheema, Saeed Akbar

Khan, Rana Abdul Manan, Malik Ghulam Qasim, Aun Jahangir.

She also met Hamida Wahiduddin, Rana Ijaz Ahmed Noon, Mian Muhammad Moeen Wattoo,

Mansoor Azam, Mian Munir, Muhammad Sabtain Bokhari, and Gulzar Ahmed.

Matters pertaining to ongoing development projects in the relevant Constituencies along with future political strategy were discussed in the meeting.

The party leaders and assembly members paid tributes to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif

in making dedicated efforts for uplift of the province, reduction of inflation along with undertaking record development projects across the province.

The assembly members lauded CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for introducing an administrative revolution

in the province.

The party leaders also appreciated the CM Punjab's commitment to uphold transparency, merit along

with undertaking efforts to establish a corruption-free governance system in the province.

The senior minister said the CM Punjab had issued direction to resolve legitimate and genuine

issues of the party leaders and Assembly Members on a priority basis.

