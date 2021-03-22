UrduPoint.com
Senior Minister GB Ubaidullah Baig Assures Additional Seat For Gojal Subdivision In Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Senior Minister GB Ubaidullah Baig assures additional seat for Gojal subdivision in Assembly

Senior Minister Gilgit Baltistan Ubaidullah Baig Monday assured additional seat for Gojal subdivision in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly before the next election

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Gilgit Baltistan Ubaidullah Baig Monday assured additional seat for Gojal subdivision in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly before the next election.

He was addressing a gathering in Gulmit, Hunza to celebrate Novroz and start spring plantation drive.

He said power situation in Gojal will improve with inauguration of the Mayun powerhouse and generation of thermal power for central Hunza.

He further said that the government will work on Passu and Attabad power projects.

The minister said that 600-700 jobs in different government departments in Hunza will be advertised this year.

He said the assembly has passed an unanimous resolution to grant GB a status of provisional province.

He announced to include a suspension bridge project for Goharabad-Gulmit in the upcoming ADP.

