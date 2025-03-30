Senior minister inspects healthcare services at two hospitals in disguise

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb conducted a surprise inspection of Jinnah Hospital and Lahore Children’s Hospital on Sunday, disguised as an ordinary citizen, to evaluate healthcare services.

The visit was carried out on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to Health Department sources, the minister visited various hospital counters, inspected wards, assessed the provision of free medicines, and reviewed cleanliness standards. She also interacted with patients’ attendants to inquire about the availability of free medicines and the quality of treatment.

Attendants acknowledged significant improvements in cleanliness, medical services, and the consistent availability of free medicines at both hospitals. All required medicines were being provided directly from hospital pharmacies, with public announcements guiding patients to collect their prescriptions from within the premises.

To enhance transparency, a helpline was introduced for complaints regarding the non-availability of free medicines.

Reception counters displayed real-time data on patient admissions, while pharmacy screens provided updated information on available medicine stock. Additionally, cleaning staff were actively maintaining hygiene, and security personnel were stationed outside each ward to ensure order.

During her visit to the Medical Superintendent’s (MS) office, Marriyum Aurangzeb conveyed the Chief Minister’s appreciation to the MS, doctors, and staff for their improved performance.

This visit followed a surprise inspection by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on March 24, prompted by public complaints about mismanagement and the unavailability of free medicines. Expressing strong displeasure, the CM had suspended the MS of Jinnah Hospital and issued strict orders to improve service delivery.

Within six days of CM Maryam Nawaz’s intervention, significant improvements were observed in hospital operations, ensuring better medical care for patients in Punjab.