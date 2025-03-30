Senior Minister Inspects Healthcare Services At Two Hospitals In Disguise
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb conducted a surprise inspection of Jinnah Hospital and Lahore Children’s Hospital on Sunday, disguised as an ordinary citizen, to evaluate healthcare services.
The visit was carried out on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to Health Department sources, the minister visited various hospital counters, inspected wards, assessed the provision of free medicines, and reviewed cleanliness standards. She also interacted with patients’ attendants to inquire about the availability of free medicines and the quality of treatment.
Attendants acknowledged significant improvements in cleanliness, medical services, and the consistent availability of free medicines at both hospitals. All required medicines were being provided directly from hospital pharmacies, with public announcements guiding patients to collect their prescriptions from within the premises.
To enhance transparency, a helpline was introduced for complaints regarding the non-availability of free medicines.
Reception counters displayed real-time data on patient admissions, while pharmacy screens provided updated information on available medicine stock. Additionally, cleaning staff were actively maintaining hygiene, and security personnel were stationed outside each ward to ensure order.
During her visit to the Medical Superintendent’s (MS) office, Marriyum Aurangzeb conveyed the Chief Minister’s appreciation to the MS, doctors, and staff for their improved performance.
This visit followed a surprise inspection by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on March 24, prompted by public complaints about mismanagement and the unavailability of free medicines. Expressing strong displeasure, the CM had suspended the MS of Jinnah Hospital and issued strict orders to improve service delivery.
Within six days of CM Maryam Nawaz’s intervention, significant improvements were observed in hospital operations, ensuring better medical care for patients in Punjab.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 shopkeepers fined Rs. 2,46,000 for violations3 minutes ago
-
Senior minister inspects healthcare services at two hospitals in disguise3 minutes ago
-
LGH finalizes Eidul-Fitr emergency arrangements23 minutes ago
-
DC Sialkot inspects bus fares23 minutes ago
-
Tight Security Arrangements in Place for Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Sukkur33 minutes ago
-
72 vehicles fined Rs. 264,000 in crackdown on overcharging33 minutes ago
-
2 dozen professional beggars arrested33 minutes ago
-
KP sets target to enroll 1 million children in schools43 minutes ago
-
Eid travel rush: ICT admin cracks down on bus fare overcharging43 minutes ago
-
FPCCI Vice President hosts Grand Iftar Dinner in Sukkur43 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer at Faisal Masjid at 7:30 AM53 minutes ago
-
Over 1,300 cops to perform Eid security duty1 hour ago