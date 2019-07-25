Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Atif Khan directs preparation of PC-I for Art Gallery, Tradition Center

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Atif Khan here on Thursday directed for preparation of PC-I for establishment of Art Gallery in Peshawar and Cultural Center in Mardan.

He was chairing a meeting of Tourism and Culture Department wherein attended by Secretary Culture and Tourism Kamran Rehmand, Director Culture Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Assistant Director Riaz Khan and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

The minister was also briefed about matters relating to establishment of Art Gallery in Peshawar and given presentation on the design of gallery.

Atif Khan directed the officers of Culture Directorate to make the art gallery depicting the diversified and rich traditions and culture of the province.

He also directed provision of necessary art facilities and said purpose behind the establishment of Art Gallery is to promote KP tradition besides exploring new talent of the province.

He said 20 Kanal land have been acquired for establishment of Cultural Center in Mardan where a building like Nishtar Hall would be constructed.

Senior Minister also directed concerned quarter to prepare PC-I for Cultural Center in Mardan as soon as possible.

He said our province has richly endowed with talented youth, adding, cultural centers would be established at all divisional headquarters for providing youth a chance to prove their talent.