Senior Minister Launches Monsoon Plantation Campaign On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Senior minister launches monsoon plantation campaign on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Punjab's Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb marked the country's Independence Day by inaugurating the monsoon plantation campaign titled "One Person, One Tree."

The campaign, which emphasizes environmental stewardship, was launched with the planting of a local citrus sapling by the Senior Minister on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, Marriyum Aurangzeb offered prayers for the nation's success and prosperity, urging citizens to participate in the initiative by planting saplings to celebrate Independence Day.

She highlighted that over 3 million trees are being planted across Punjab as part of the campaign.

The Senior Minister also introduced a unique plantation experiment involving the use of seed balls, emphasizing that tree plantation is not only a virtuous act but also a national necessity.

Secretary of Environmental Protection Raja Jahangir, DG Wildlife Mudassir Riaz Malik, DG PHA Tahir Wattoo, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

