Senior Minister reviews Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) In the light of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for the elimination of smog along and hazardous impacts of climate change, the 'Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024' has been given the final shape.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb presided over a meeting here on Saturday in which it has been decided to submit 'Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024' in the cabinet meeting.

The Secretary Environment & Climate Change presented the proposed manuscript in the meeting and gave a detailed briefing in this regard as well.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb lauded the manuscript quality of the 'Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024' and commended the team on making dedicated efforts in its preparation. The Senior Minister directed that the manuscript should be sent to all the relevant stakeholders. It was decided in the meeting to expedite the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign, making green investment in the affected sectors along with incorporating 'Climate Change education' in the educational curriculum.

The proposal to conserve and utilise rainwater in the government buildings along with launching these experimental programs in various districts was reviewed in the meeting. The proposal to establish a 'Water Quality Monitoring System' to assess quality of water along with introducing laws to control underground water was also reviewed.

The proposal to introduce latest methods in the irrigation system for water conservation along with establishing small dams in the Pothohar and Rohi areas was unanimously agreed.

The proposal to launch a 'Special Management Plan' to save South Punjab from famine was comprehensively reviewed in the meeting.

The proposal to grant climate-friendly interest-free loans to small scale business persons was put forth in the meeting. The Secretary Environment said that the motive behind the formidable steps is to generate better capability to counter and cope up with hazardous climate change effects. Climate change is not only increasing earth's temperature but the intensity of heat as well. The destructive effects of climate change are coming to surface in the shape of frequent occurrence of floods, famine and forests fire incidents. Punjab is emitting approximately 95,000 kilotonnes of greenhouse gases and 7017 kilotonnes health injurious gases. High temperature hot spots persist in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Multan.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "Climate change is a global issue which pertains to human life and death. Climate change effects are causing a colossal loss to the global climate and destruction to human lives as well. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision is to save human and animal lives. Besides taking concrete steps, awareness needs to be imparted to all segments of people about the importance of planting trees so as to save the climate from toxic effects of injurious and poisonous gases."

Secretary Environment & Climate Change Raja Jahangir Anwar, CEO Urban Unit Omer Masood, Climate Soecialists and other relevant officials attended the meeting.