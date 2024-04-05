Senior Minister Takes Notice Of Illegal Tree Cutting In Lal Suhanra National Park
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken serious notice of the illegal cutting of trees in the Lal Suhanra National Park in Bahawalpur.
This action comes in response to complaints and evidence of the illegal felling of more than six dozen precious and rare trees. On her direction, 11 officials including a grade-20 chief conservator have been transferred to their departments.
A team from the anti-corruption establishment, as well as the secretary forests, have reached Bahawalpur to probe the matter. The investigative team will hold an inquiry into the types of trees, their total numbers, the individuals involved and other factors to curb this menace in future.
In a statement released Friday, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb made it clear that strict legal action would be taken against officials involved in the illegal cutting, sale in the forest.
According to the notifications of the Punjab government, the services of Chief Conservator Khalid Mahmood have been surrendered to his parent department.
Similarly, the services of grade-19 Conservator Mansoor Ahmad and grade-18 DFO Nadeem Ashraf have also been surrendered to their administrative department.
Among the officials transferred to Lahore are RFO Hamad Raza of Grade 16, Mumtaz Hussain; Muhammad Saeed (Grade 11) and grade-9 officials including Muhammad Shafique, Sohail Anwar, Naveed Akhtar, Sajjad Ahmad and Arif Niazi.
It's noteworthy that the Lal Suhanra National Park, situated 35 kilometers east of Bahawalpur, spans an impressive 127,480 acres. Designated by UNESCO as a biosphere reserve, the park is integral to the conservation of forests and wildlife, thereby earning its place on the global conservation list. Distinguished by its diverse landscape, including deserts, forests, lakes, rivers, and marshlands, the park serves as a crucial ecosystem.
Recent Stories
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jumatul-Wida offered across KP amid tight security30 seconds ago
-
NA speaker summons NA session on April 1532 seconds ago
-
Joint efforts stressed to check smuggling, power theft35 seconds ago
-
By-election campaigns set to conclude at midnight on April 1937 seconds ago
-
Jumatul Wida observed under tight security41 seconds ago
-
Solidarity expressed with Palestinians, Kashmiris on Youm al Quds rallies in KP48 seconds ago
-
Two held, 11 motorcycles seized51 seconds ago
-
300 kites recovered in Sargodha53 seconds ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested10 minutes ago
-
KP to be the first province to approve drug policy: Qasim Ali Shah10 minutes ago
-
Rs8b ETPB properties recovered from illegal occupants11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for check on transport fares on eve of Eid11 minutes ago