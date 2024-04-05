Open Menu

Senior Minister Takes Notice Of Illegal Tree Cutting In Lal Suhanra National Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken serious notice of the illegal cutting of trees in the Lal Suhanra National Park in Bahawalpur.

This action comes in response to complaints and evidence of the illegal felling of more than six dozen precious and rare trees. On her direction, 11 officials including a grade-20 chief conservator have been transferred to their departments.

A team from the anti-corruption establishment, as well as the secretary forests, have reached Bahawalpur to probe the matter. The investigative team will hold an inquiry into the types of trees, their total numbers, the individuals involved and other factors to curb this menace in future.

In a statement released Friday, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb made it clear that strict legal action would be taken against officials involved in the illegal cutting, sale in the forest.

According to the notifications of the Punjab government, the services of Chief Conservator Khalid Mahmood have been surrendered to his parent department.

Similarly, the services of grade-19 Conservator Mansoor Ahmad and grade-18 DFO Nadeem Ashraf have also been surrendered to their administrative department.

Among the officials transferred to Lahore are RFO Hamad Raza of Grade 16, Mumtaz Hussain; Muhammad Saeed (Grade 11) and grade-9 officials including Muhammad Shafique, Sohail Anwar, Naveed Akhtar, Sajjad Ahmad and Arif Niazi.

It's noteworthy that the Lal Suhanra National Park, situated 35 kilometers east of Bahawalpur, spans an impressive 127,480 acres. Designated by UNESCO as a biosphere reserve, the park is integral to the conservation of forests and wildlife, thereby earning its place on the global conservation list. Distinguished by its diverse landscape, including deserts, forests, lakes, rivers, and marshlands, the park serves as a crucial ecosystem.

