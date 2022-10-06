UrduPoint.com

Senior Minister Visits Calligraphy Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 12:04 AM

Senior Minister visits calligraphy exhibition

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday visited the calligraphy exhibition about the holy names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) here at Al-Hamra and appreciated the artists' exquisite calligraphy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday visited the calligraphy exhibition about the holy Names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) here at Al-Hamra and appreciated the artists' exquisite calligraphy.

Talking to the media persons on this occasion, the senior minister said that Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) is being celebrated throughout the province with full devotion and respect. Events are being held at public and private places in this regard and Al-Hamra Art Gallery also organized an exhibition of calligraphy on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal, he added.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

PSMA demands export of surplus sugar

PSMA demands export of surplus sugar

5 minutes ago
 US Thinks Ukraine Authorized Car Bomb Assassinatio ..

US Thinks Ukraine Authorized Car Bomb Assassination of Russia's Darya Dugina - R ..

5 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 2,400 litres of contaminated milk

PFA disposes of 2,400 litres of contaminated milk

5 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide relief to farmer comm ..

Govt taking steps to provide relief to farmer community, flood victims: Dastagir ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak High Commissioner lauds UK govt. for 16.5 mn h ..

Pak High Commissioner lauds UK govt. for 16.5 mn humanitarian assistance

8 minutes ago
 No positive case of Coronavirus in Balochistan

No positive case of Coronavirus in Balochistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.