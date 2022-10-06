Senior Minister visits calligraphy exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday visited the calligraphy exhibition about the holy names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) here at Al-Hamra and appreciated the artists' exquisite calligraphy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday visited the calligraphy exhibition about the holy Names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) here at Al-Hamra and appreciated the artists' exquisite calligraphy.

Talking to the media persons on this occasion, the senior minister said that Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) is being celebrated throughout the province with full devotion and respect. Events are being held at public and private places in this regard and Al-Hamra Art Gallery also organized an exhibition of calligraphy on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal, he added.