Senior minister visits Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said on Wednesday that he had sought special permission from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to introduce reforms in jails.

Visiting Kot Lakhpat Central Jail here on Wedesday, he said that raising the plight of prisoners was the first responsibility of any government and in the first phase 2 to 4 jails in Central and South Punjab would be modeled where other necessary up-gradation works besides construction of new barracks would be completed on emergency basis.

The senior minister directed immediate action to make the 48 cells constructed in Kot Lakhpat Jail functional and to keep the number of inmates in the jails as per the capacity. He termed the welfare measures taken by the Foundation in Kot Lakhpat Jail as a role model and said that other jails in the province should be brought to the same standard where food, wash rooms, medical facilities and residential environment of the inmates should be up graded.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that every prisoner should be provided facilities in accordance with basic human rights. Similarly, special care of mentally handicapped prisoners should be arranged. He said that up-gradation and development works in jails be diverted from traditional methods and put in high speed module. He assured to recommend to the Punjab Chief Minister for the better service structure of jail wardens and other staff.

He visited the jail hospital, water filtration plants, clothes and hand washing area at Kot Lakhpat Jail which was constructed under the auspices of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation.

He appreciated the personal interest taken by Superintendent Jail Ijaz Asghar and Deputy Superintendent Jail Zaheer Virk in these developmental works.

Later, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, in a high level meeting after his visit to the jail, directed the Special Secretary Home and IG Prisons to take the development work in Kot Lakhpat Jail as a role model and replicate it in other jails as well. In this regard, practical decisions will be taken at a high-level meeting in the next few days, Senior Minister concluded. Earlier, on the occasion of his visit to the jail, Abdul Aleem Khan inspected different sections including hospital, kitchen, laundry, barracks and inquired about the facilities available to the inmates there.He was greeted by a well-armed contingent on his arrival at Kot Lakhpat Central Jail while a bouquet was also given to him.

Member National Assembly Amir Kayani was also present on the occasion. Special Secretary Home, IG Prisons DIG HQ and other senior officers were also accompanied. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan announced the provisionof emergency health services 1122 in prisons to provide inmates medicalfacility 24 hours for any sudden situation.