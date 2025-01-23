Senior minister visits Lahore Museum

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday visited the Lahore Museum as

per the direction of the Punjab chief minister.

According to official sources here, the Punjab Tourism secretary briefed about the historical

importance of the museum.

A decision had been made to make 131-year-old museum in Lahore, a international standard

museum.

It is a historic step of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to conserve history of Punjab

and the Pakistan Movement.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had agreed

to extend cooperation to the Punjab government for conserving old heritage and buildings.

A working plan was ready.

The UNESCO would make Lahore Museum as per international standard and Rs 240 million had

been allocated for the purpose.

The senior minister directed the relevant authorities to send summary of the UNESCO plan to the cabinet.

It was further directed to set up central 'Mehman Dari' for facility of the visitors.

A plan had been sought for holding international conferences on 'Gandhara' and 'Calligraphy'.

A decision had been made to digitalize the system to conserve historical rarities and art work.

The senior minister also directed to take care of moisture and temperature in the building of the

museum to protect rare items from any harm.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also reviewed art galleries, security office, ticket house, cafeteria and

other parts of the museum.