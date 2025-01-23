Senior Minister Visits Lahore Museum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday visited the Lahore Museum as
per the direction of the Punjab chief minister.
According to official sources here, the Punjab Tourism secretary briefed about the historical
importance of the museum.
A decision had been made to make 131-year-old museum in Lahore, a international standard
museum.
It is a historic step of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to conserve history of Punjab
and the Pakistan Movement.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had agreed
to extend cooperation to the Punjab government for conserving old heritage and buildings.
A working plan was ready.
The UNESCO would make Lahore Museum as per international standard and Rs 240 million had
been allocated for the purpose.
The senior minister directed the relevant authorities to send summary of the UNESCO plan to the cabinet.
It was further directed to set up central 'Mehman Dari' for facility of the visitors.
A plan had been sought for holding international conferences on 'Gandhara' and 'Calligraphy'.
A decision had been made to digitalize the system to conserve historical rarities and art work.
The senior minister also directed to take care of moisture and temperature in the building of the
museum to protect rare items from any harm.
Marriyum Aurangzeb also reviewed art galleries, security office, ticket house, cafeteria and
other parts of the museum.
