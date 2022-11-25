(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said the senior most army officer has been appointed as the country's army chief, referring to the recent appointment of General Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of Army Staff.

He was speaking as the chief guest at Abdul Munaf Nizamani Football Tournament, here.

Tessori said the country was facing financial crisis and that all focus should be on emerging stronger from the prevailing situation.

He assured that renovation and upgrade of the Akbari Sports Ground in Latifabad Unit 8 will be carried out soon.

He expressed hope that some of the players taking part in the tournament would in the future represent Pakistan in international football matches.

He said he appreciated the sports spirit of all the teams which had participated in the tournament.

"There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan," he believed.

The governor congratulated the organizers of the event for the successful tournament which attracted huge public interest.

He also congratulated the team which won the tournament and the team which ended as the runner up.

"Let's all join hands for progressive and prosperity in Hyderabad and Pakistan," he said.

He later distributed trophies and rewards among the teams and players while the organizers gave an honorary shield to the governor.