Senior official inspects E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Superintendent Police (Traffic), Bahawalpur, Malik Riaz Ahmad Faiz has inspected E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur to inspect delivery of license service.

According to a press release issued here, DSP (Traffic), Malik Riaz Ahmad Faiz visited E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur and inspected the service to deliver driving licenses of vehicles.

He was given briefing by the officials of E-Khidmat Markaz about computerized process of issuance of learning driving license.

The senior official appreciated the performance of staff of E-Khidmat Markaz.

He said that it was good sign that services of several official departments had been digitalized to facilitate masses.