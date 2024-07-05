Open Menu

Senior Official Inspects E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Senior official inspects E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Superintendent Police (Traffic), Bahawalpur, Malik Riaz Ahmad Faiz has inspected E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur to inspect delivery of license service.

According to a press release issued here, DSP (Traffic), Malik Riaz Ahmad Faiz visited E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur and inspected the service to deliver driving licenses of vehicles.

He was given briefing by the officials of E-Khidmat Markaz about computerized process of issuance of learning driving license.

The senior official appreciated the performance of staff of E-Khidmat Markaz.

He said that it was good sign that services of several official departments had been digitalized to facilitate masses.

Related Topics

Police Malik Riaz Vehicles Traffic Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

1 hour ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

1 hour ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

7 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

16 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

16 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

16 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

16 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan