Senior Official Inspects E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Superintendent Police (Traffic), Bahawalpur, Malik Riaz Ahmad Faiz has inspected E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur to inspect delivery of license service.
According to a press release issued here, DSP (Traffic), Malik Riaz Ahmad Faiz visited E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur and inspected the service to deliver driving licenses of vehicles.
He was given briefing by the officials of E-Khidmat Markaz about computerized process of issuance of learning driving license.
The senior official appreciated the performance of staff of E-Khidmat Markaz.
He said that it was good sign that services of several official departments had been digitalized to facilitate masses.
