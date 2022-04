Senior official inspects Sasta Ramazan Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Secretary higher education South Punjab, Jaam Aftab Hussain visited Khairpur Tamewali city and inspected Sasta Ramazan Bazaar.

He was accompanied by President, Anjuman Tajran Khairpur Tamewali, Rana Muhammad Yameen, Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Ms.

Tayyaba Ramazan, Sub-Engineer, Hafiz Arshad and other officials.

He inspected wheat flour stall, sugar, fruit and vegetable, poultry and grocery stalls. He also reviewed difference between rates of edible items at Sasta Ramazan Bazaar and open market.