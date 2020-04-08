Senior officials of Chinese companies call on PM; donate Rs 5 million for COVID-19 Relief Fund

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

President of Zonergy Company Limited of China Richard J. Guo, Vice President Kevin Qiu, General Manager Li Kan from China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and donated Rs 5 million for PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :President of Zonergy Company Limited of China Richard J. Guo, Vice President Kevin Qiu, General Manager Li Kan from China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and donated Rs 5 million for PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

They also donated medical supplies worth Rs 3 million that includes 30,000 masks, 100 N95 masks and 300 protection suits to NDMA, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal was also present on the occasion.

GM CMEC Mr Li Kan apprised about application of latest and environment-friendly technology for enhancing cotton production in China.

He offered to provide technological support to Pakistan for enhancing cotton production.

President, Zonergy evinced interest regarding investment in the renewable energy sector of Pakistan particularly manufacturing of solar panels.The prime minister appreciated interest of both companies for investments in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the generous gesture shown by the Chinese companies towards Pakistan's fight against COVID-19.

