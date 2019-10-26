Russia has brought a lot to the Afghan peace process by coming up with timely initiatives and giving a voice to a cross-section of Afghan society, Pakistani Additional Foreign Secretary Muhemmed Aejaz said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Russia has brought a lot to the Afghan peace process by coming up with timely initiatives and giving a voice to a cross-section of Afghan society, Pakistani Additional Foreign Secretary Muhemmed Aejaz said.

"Russia is an important country, especially in the context of Afghanistan for a number of reasons ... Russia's initiatives and its vision to be part of the constructive peace-pushing initiatives is really something which is very much required," he told Sputnik in an interview.

He applauded Russia for hosting intra-Afghan talks that set in motion a "very important new dynamics" and brought stakeholders to the roundtable that are key to the final solution.

"Many of the leaders, who came for the first time to Moscow - people didn't even know them.

But since then people know them internationally, know who the possible stakeholders are in the final solution to Afghanistan. So that's a wonderful thing that has happened," Aejaz said.

He stressed that there was a need for a regional approach to the Afghan process. Pakistan and Russia have been cooperating on a number of initiatives and "supporting each other's vision."

"It is very fundamental part of an evolving regional consensus, and without Russia, if I can say, no solution could be considered complete solution," he emphasized.

The diplomat noted that he expected bilateral exchanges and visits to continue as the peace process in Afghanistan evolves.