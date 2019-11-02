Senior parliamentarians for replicate development model of SECMC in all CPEC projects

A delegation of the senior parliamentarians headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Saturday urged the government to copy the development model of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) in all other projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The company's spokesman Mohsin Babbur informed here Saturday that the delegation expressed these views while talking to the media during a day-long visit to Thar Coal Block II mining, power and welfare projects.

The senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qayum Khan, Rukhsana Zubairi and Krishna Kolhi, MNA Dr Sherza Mansab Kharal and senior journalists Ayaz Gul, Mehrab Haider, Behzad Saleemi and Tanveer Hashmi, among others, were part of the delegation.

The delegation was briefed by Chief Executive Officer of Engro Energy Limited Ahsan Zafar Syed and SECMC's CEO Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi.

The delegation was told that the mining progress has achieved 180 meters depth and it was digging 12,000 tons of coal per day while the power plant was generating 660 megawatt electricity.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, who also heads Pak-China Institute, said the Thar's development model should be replicated across CPEC projects being implemented in Pakistan.

He said his forum would advocate Thar's inclusive development model in other mega development projects of Pakistan.

Responding to a question, he said the CPEC's Thar Coal Block II projects had delivered and successfully executed the best inclusive development model through a public partnership regime.

"The Government of Sindh and Engro Corporation has set a new trend of development in the country which should be introduced across Pakistan to improve lives of the local people," he added.

Senator Krishan Kolhi expressed the hope that the inclusive development model of Thar will change Pakistan after changing the lives of the local Tharis.

She said, the women empowerment programs introduced by the Thar Foundation were also unparalleled.

Senator Numan Wazir Khattak said Thar Coal Block II was a myth breaker project which proved wrong the perception that the quality of the Thar's coal was not fit for the power generation. "Generation of 660MWs of first plant has broken all the myths and now Thar is becoming the Energy capital of Pakistan," he added.

Senator Dr Sikandar Mendhro said Thar Coal Projects was a dream coming true and it had a promising future not only for the development of Thar but whole Pakistan would take benefit from it.