UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Pediatrician Prof. Nizam Ul Hasan Passes Away In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Senior pediatrician Prof. Nizam ul Hasan passes away in Karachi

KARACHI, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :One of the senior most child specialists of the country, Prof. Nizam ul Hasan passed away here on Wednesday, leaving behind a widow, Dr. Razia Hasan, and thousands of children who managed to survive against cancer due to tireless efforts of the selfless soul and his team.

Dr. Nizam ul Hasan born in1931, was a Dow graduate who did his specialization in pediatrics from UK and returned back to the country, in 1950s, joining the children department at Jinnah Hospital (later upgraded as Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center).

He had the honor to be the first full fledged director of National Institute of Child Health (NICH), one of its kind of dedicated medical care facility for children in our part of the world.

The pediatrician who remained active till his last breath, soon after his retirement from government service took upon himself the cause to help treat cancer among local children, particularly those belonging to families with little resources.

The work that he initiated through the platform of Child Aid Association did turn into a major relief for affected children from across the country. A major achievement of Dr. Nizam was his success in developing a team of dedicated doctors and qualified personnel from related fields.

While helping children to survive the cancer, he firmly believed that a strong campaign was required to protect kids vulnerable to the infection and help them have a quality life mainly possible through poverty eradication.

Related Topics

World United Kingdom Cancer Post From Government

Recent Stories

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

5 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 22 against USD

55 minutes ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.