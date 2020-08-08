Senior peon plants sapling in Gomal Campus to end VIP culture

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior peon Nawab Khan Saturday planted a sapling in Gomal Campus Tank to end VIP (Very Important Person) culture.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, Director Gomal Campus Tank, Professor Dr Muhammad Jamil, District Forest Officer and teachers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jamil said on the direction of Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad, plantation drive has been launched to eliminate pollution.

He said 500 saplings would be planted during this drive that would be extended later.