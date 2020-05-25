UrduPoint.com
Senior Photo Journalist Gulshan Aziz Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Senior Photo Journalist Gulshan Aziz passed away due to cardiac arrest here on Monday.

Gulshan Aziz had worked with different newspapers.

His funeral prayer was offered at Jamia Rashidia Zaryab Colony Peshawar and laid to rest in ancestral graveyard.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in his condolence message expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Gulshan Aziz.

The Chief Minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

