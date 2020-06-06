Senior Physician Becomes Victim Of Coronavirus
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:12 PM
Senior physician Dr Imran Idrees Butt become the victim of coronavirus
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) : Senior physician Dr Imran Idrees Butt become the victim of coronavirus.
According to officials of the health depatrment on Saturday, the test report of Dr Imran was positive.
Dr Imran runs his private hospital, a medical college and a teaching hospital in the city as well.