UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Physician Becomes Victim Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:12 PM

Senior physician becomes victim of coronavirus

Senior physician Dr Imran Idrees Butt become the victim of coronavirus

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) : Senior physician Dr Imran Idrees Butt become the victim of coronavirus.

According to officials of the health depatrment on Saturday, the test report of Dr Imran was positive.

Dr Imran runs his private hospital, a medical college and a teaching hospital in the city as well.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retail ..

14 minutes ago

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

27 minutes ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

30 minutes ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

32 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

33 minutes ago

Allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites in GB ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.