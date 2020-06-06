Senior physician becomes victim of coronavirus

Senior physician Dr Imran Idrees Butt become the victim of coronavirus

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) : Senior physician Dr Imran Idrees Butt become the victim of coronavirus.

According to officials of the health depatrment on Saturday, the test report of Dr Imran was positive.

Dr Imran runs his private hospital, a medical college and a teaching hospital in the city as well.