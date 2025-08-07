Open Menu

Senior Police Engage Journalists At Faisalabad Press Club, Pledge Better Coordination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Senior police officers visited the Faisalabad Press Club on Thursday and met with journalists to promote better coordination between the two sides.

They were warmly welcomed by members of the journalist community. The visiting team included ASP Captain Rahim, ASP Kareem Mastoi, ASP Muzammil, ASP Owais Sarwar, ASP Madam Aroob, and ASP Dr. Maryam.

The visit was specially arranged on the invitation of Muhammad Tahir, President of the Faisalabad Photojournalist Association, said a press release.

Speaking to APP, Muhammad Tahir said that media and police should work together to build trust in society. He said journalists must highlight police mistakes when needed, but also give coverage to their good work against crime.

“This will help reduce misunderstandings and bring people and police closer,” he said. Tahir added that both sides must promote a culture of respect, patience, and cooperation.

Speakers at the meeting said that both media and police play an important role in keeping society safe and informed. They stressed the need for regular communication between the two.

The police officers said they found the meeting useful and promised to solve journalists' concerns on priority. They said such interactions help build trust and improve working relationships.

Journalists praised the visit, calling it a good step towards better teamwork. They hoped such meetings would continue in the future.

Those present included Press Club Secretary Azadar Abidi, former Secretary Kashif Fareed, General Secretary of the Photojournalist Association Bashir Ahmed Taya, Aqeel Parvez, Malik Zahoor Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Aziz Butt, Tariq Mehmood Kamboh, Rana Nadeem, and Akhtar Ali Hassan./APP-rzr-mkz

