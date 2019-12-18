UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Police Officers And Rangers Attend Capacity Building Workshop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Senior police officers and rangers attend capacity building workshop

A two-day capacity building workshop on Strategic Communication and Media Engagement in Crisis Situation for senior officers of Sindh Police Department and Pakistan Rangers - Sindh began here Wednesday held at Central Police Office (CPO).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A two-day capacity building workshop on Strategic Communication and Media Engagement in Crisis Situation for senior officers of Sindh Police Department and Pakistan Rangers - Sindh began here Wednesday held at Central Police Office (CPO).

The exercise, first of its kind in the province, has been organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a research & communication project of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

It is aimed at improving the communication skills of Senior Officers of the Law Enforcement Agencies so that they can confidently interact with media during any crisis situation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP - Sindh), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam addressing the inaugural session of the program said both the government and the people of Pakistan stand committed to eradicate terrorism and violent extremism at all costs.

Our defense forces and the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, he said have played an important role in defeating the elements responsible for violent extremism and the day is not far when peace will prevail throughout our country, he said.

Sindh police chief said the task ahead is equally challenging and it is to change the mindset of those who desired to bring about a change through violence and bloodshed.

Mian Shabbir Anwar, Chief Executive Officer PPC, elaborated upon the significance of the training workshop mentioning that it was the eleventh training workshop for the law enforcement officials, organized by PPC, in the country.

The training program, he said was the result of growing realization both at the Federal and provincial levels that government officers including those serving in the law enforcement agencies have to be equipped with communication skills in order to resolutely confront the challenge of violent extremism on the communication front.

While confronting the menace of violent extremism, he said, it was needed to be understood that terrorism is not simply a battle of bullets but of ideas and narrative.

"It needs to be understood he said, that the perpetuators of violence have been attempting to tear our social fabric, take away our sense of security and isolate us from the international community," elaborated the PPC chief.

During the first of the training, the participants were imparted with hands-on training about Psychological Impact of Crisis Communication on the Society & Role of LEAs in CVE, Conceptual understanding of narratives in terrorism and violent extremism, role of traditional media in crises situations.

The speakers/trainers of the two days workshop included Dr.

Mowadat H. Rana, Lt Cdr (r) Ihsan Ghani, Ms. Quatrina Hosain, Barrister Mahreen Khan and Mr. Usman Zafar who covered various aspects of related issues.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Cape Verdean Escudo Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Foot ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone opens &#039;Business Hub&#039; for ..

1 hour ago

F1 champions Mercedes launch partnership with Team ..

1 minute ago

Vietnamese delegation visits FPCCI

1 minute ago

China opposes U.S. abuse of export control measure ..

1 minute ago

Scientific inventions can resolve challenges of me ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.