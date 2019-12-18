Senior police officers and rangers attend capacity building workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A two-day capacity building workshop on Strategic Communication and Media Engagement in Crisis Situation for senior officers of Sindh Police Department and Pakistan Sindh began here Wednesday held at Central Police Office (CPO).

The exercise, first of its kind in the province, has been organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a research & communication project of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

It is aimed at improving the communication skills of Senior Officers of the Law Enforcement Agencies so that they can confidently interact with media during any crisis situation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP - Sindh), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam addressing the inaugural session of the program said both the government and the people of Pakistan stand committed to eradicate terrorism and violent extremism at all costs.

Our defense forces and the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, he said have played an important role in defeating the elements responsible for violent extremism and the day is not far when peace will prevail throughout our country, he said.

Sindh police chief said the task ahead is equally challenging and it is to change the mindset of those who desired to bring about a change through violence and bloodshed.

Mian Shabbir Anwar, Chief Executive Officer PPC, elaborated upon the significance of the training workshop mentioning that it was the eleventh training workshop for the law enforcement officials, organized by PPC, in the country.

The training program, he said was the result of growing realization both at the Federal and provincial levels that government officers including those serving in the law enforcement agencies have to be equipped with communication skills in order to resolutely confront the challenge of violent extremism on the communication front.

While confronting the menace of violent extremism, he said, it was needed to be understood that terrorism is not simply a battle of bullets but of ideas and narrative.

"It needs to be understood he said, that the perpetuators of violence have been attempting to tear our social fabric, take away our sense of security and isolate us from the international community," elaborated the PPC chief.

During the first of the training, the participants were imparted with hands-on training about Psychological Impact of Crisis Communication on the Society & Role of LEAs in CVE, Conceptual understanding of narratives in terrorism and violent extremism, role of traditional media in crises situations.

The speakers/trainers of the two days workshop included Dr.

Mowadat H. Rana, Lt Cdr (r) Ihsan Ghani, Ms. Quatrina Hosain, Barrister Mahreen Khan and Mr. Usman Zafar who covered various aspects of related issues.