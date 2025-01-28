Senior Police Officers Injured As Angry Crowd Insists On Punishing Dacoits Themselves
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Senior police officers including SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed and several others sustained injuries while trying to get custody of some dacoits from an emotionally charged crowd which wanted to punish the criminals themselves for killing a man and injuring others during dacoity bid in Muzaffarabad police area in Multan Tuesday morning.
Police spokesman said, some four to five dacoits had entered Rattay Wala area to loot valuables, however, people guarding the area spotted them and offered resistance. The dacoits then opened fire leaving a man dead and four others injured and tried to escape. However, one of them was caught by the people and three others were later arrested by police.
Meanwhile, SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed and other officials also reached the site and witnessed a crowd of people, armed with clubs and stones and determined to punish the dacoits themselves.
The SP and other senior officers persuaded people to handover criminal to police but they refused and insisted to punish the criminal themselves. Police tried to get the criminals by force and in doing so suffered injuries, police spokesman said.
SP Cantonment, DSP Muzaffarabad Mahr Bashir Ahmad Haraj, SHO Bashir Ahmad and several others suffered injuries. They all were shifted to hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, CPO Multan Sadiq Dogar visited Nishtar Hospital and met with the injured police officials undergoing treatment. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies. He commended the police officials for their action in anti-crime operations and adhering to the due process of law.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city2 minutes ago
-
Senior police officers injured as angry crowd insists on punishing dacoits themselves2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt to assume management of Green Line, Orange Line bus services in Feb: Sharjeel Memon2 minutes ago
-
Proposal on new TORs for oil, gas agencies' audit, NOCs discussed12 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns acquittal pleas of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi22 minutes ago
-
FFC delegation visits MNSUA to discuss collaboration in agri development22 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan being provided all facilities under category-B: IHC told22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on development projects22 minutes ago
-
Strong economic system to play key role in durable development of country: Governor32 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack in Qilla Abdullah32 minutes ago
-
RTO seals 2 sweets outlets in Orangi Town32 minutes ago