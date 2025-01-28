Open Menu

Senior Police Officers Injured As Angry Crowd Insists On Punishing Dacoits Themselves

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Senior police officers injured as angry crowd insists on punishing dacoits themselves

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Senior police officers including SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed and several others sustained injuries while trying to get custody of some dacoits from an emotionally charged crowd which wanted to punish the criminals themselves for killing a man and injuring others during dacoity bid in Muzaffarabad police area in Multan Tuesday morning.

Police spokesman said, some four to five dacoits had entered Rattay Wala area to loot valuables, however, people guarding the area spotted them and offered resistance. The dacoits then opened fire leaving a man dead and four others injured and tried to escape. However, one of them was caught by the people and three others were later arrested by police.

Meanwhile, SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed and other officials also reached the site and witnessed a crowd of people, armed with clubs and stones and determined to punish the dacoits themselves.

The SP and other senior officers persuaded people to handover criminal to police but they refused and insisted to punish the criminal themselves. Police tried to get the criminals by force and in doing so suffered injuries, police spokesman said.

SP Cantonment, DSP Muzaffarabad Mahr Bashir Ahmad Haraj, SHO Bashir Ahmad and several others suffered injuries. They all were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, CPO Multan Sadiq Dogar visited Nishtar Hospital and met with the injured police officials undergoing treatment. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies. He commended the police officials for their action in anti-crime operations and adhering to the due process of law.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

47 minutes ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

1 hour ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

1 hour ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

2 hours ago
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan