Senior police officers inspect duty points in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Senior officers of Islamabad Capital Police visited various duty points in the Federal capital on Sunday to review security arrangements, particularly in light of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

A public relation officer told APP that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SP Dolphin Iqbal Khan and SDPO Shehzad Town Inzamam Khan inspected different areas of the city, met with officials, and appreciated their efforts in maintaining law and order.

The officers emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance and preparedness to ensure a secure environment during the prestigious cricket tournament.

During the visit, they met with the officials of Islamabad Police, boosted their morale, and appreciated their efforts in performing duties to maintain the peace and tranquility in the capital.

They emphasize that they will take every possible necessary measure to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and are ready to thwart adventurism from any elements.

Moreover, they mentioned that all officers should brief their lower subordinates on handling any untoward situation effectively and personally check all duties.

All personnel on duty should be equipped with complete gadgets, as the protection of citizens' lives and property remains the utmost priority of Islamabad Police," senior officials urged.

