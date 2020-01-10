Senior police official among 15 martyred in Quetta seminary blast

(@imziishan)

At least 15 people, including a senior police official, have died in an explosion in Quetta's Satellite Town area, police said

Quetta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) At least 15 people, including a senior police official, have died in an explosion in Quetta's Satellite Town area, police said.Twelve others were injured in the blast at the mosque located in the densely populated Ghousabad neighbourhood in Satellite Town areaAccording to initial reports 24 people have also been injured in the blast, which took place inside a seminary in Ghousabad neighbourhood.

The nature of the explosion is yet to be determined.Among the deceased was Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aman Ullah, confirmed Deputy Inspector General Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

Rescue services are at the scene to attend to the injured.Initial findings suggested that explosive material was installed on a bike, which was detonated in the proximity of an FC vehicle.

In the explosion, nearby shops were damaged and a motorcycle parked nearby caught fire.In November, at least two FC personnel were martyred and five others injured in an explosion in Quetta's Kuchlak area. The security personnel were on routine patrol in the area when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated.