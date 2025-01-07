Senior politician Haji Bilour calls on JUI-F chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Senior politician and ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Tuesday and enquired after his health.

On this occasion, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour expressed good wishes for Maulana Fazalur Rehman. They also discussed law and order situation in the province.

Those present on the occasion were included Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish, Maulana Abdul Haseeb Haqqani and others.