UrduPoint.com

Senior Politician Of Chitral Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Senior politician of Chitral Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din passes away

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) ::A senior politician of Chitral and former Minister of State for Tourism Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din has passed away at the age of 84.

He remained as Chairman District Council of Chitral, District Nazim and several times Member National Assembly.

On his death, members of provincial and national assemblies from neighboring districts also came to Chitral and attended his funeral prayers. Former District Nazim of neighboring Upper Dir and Member National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah termed his death as a great loss to the area. He said that the late Mohi-ud-Din always practiced the politics of reconciliation and never abused anyone. Always convinced to solve problems peacefully.

On the death of Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din, his family members as well as people from all walks of life are deeply saddened.

His son Shehzad Khalid Pervez, who was recently elected Chairman of Darosh Tehsil, expressed his determination to continue serving the people like his late father. "We will try not to hurt the trust of the people and follow in the footsteps of our late Baba," he added.

Due to Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din's public friendliness, his eldest son Shehzad Iftikhar Ludin has also been a member of the National Assembly. Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din's funeral prayers were offered during the tour which was led by Maulana Sher Aziz, former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami and later buried in his ancestral graveyard. Thousands attended his funeral prayers. The people of Chitral will always remember his services.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chitral Dir Turkish Lira Family All From

Recent Stories

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

15 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

11 minutes ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

11 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

11 minutes ago
 Govt. to welcome healthy criticism of media: AJK P ..

Govt. to welcome healthy criticism of media: AJK PM

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.