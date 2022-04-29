Senior politician of Chitral Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din passes away

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) ::A senior politician of Chitral and former Minister of State for Tourism Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din has passed away at the age of 84.

He remained as Chairman District Council of Chitral, District Nazim and several times Member National Assembly.

On his death, members of provincial and national assemblies from neighboring districts also came to Chitral and attended his funeral prayers. Former District Nazim of neighboring Upper Dir and Member National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah termed his death as a great loss to the area. He said that the late Mohi-ud-Din always practiced the politics of reconciliation and never abused anyone. Always convinced to solve problems peacefully.

On the death of Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din, his family members as well as people from all walks of life are deeply saddened.

His son Shehzad Khalid Pervez, who was recently elected Chairman of Darosh Tehsil, expressed his determination to continue serving the people like his late father. "We will try not to hurt the trust of the people and follow in the footsteps of our late Baba," he added.

Due to Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din's public friendliness, his eldest son Shehzad Iftikhar Ludin has also been a member of the National Assembly. Shehzada Mohi-ud-Din's funeral prayers were offered during the tour which was led by Maulana Sher Aziz, former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami and later buried in his ancestral graveyard. Thousands attended his funeral prayers. The people of Chitral will always remember his services.