Senior Politician Shafqat Shah Condemns Jaffar Express Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has strongly condemned the attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, calling the incident "deplorable". In a statement issued on Tuesday, Shah emphasized that those responsible for the attack should be dealt with firmly and decisively.
Shah praised the security institutions for their efforts in combating terrorism, stating that they play a crucial role in ending the menace that plagues the country. He also expressed his solidarity with the victims and their families, extending his prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured hostages and offering his condolences to the affected families.
This is not the first time Shah has spoken out against terrorism. Previously, he condemned the attack on security institutions, calling it a "condemnable act" and emphasizing the importance of national unity and the protection of national institutions.
Recent Stories
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Senate Chairman rejects statement of Muhammad Khan regarding citizenship controversial7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rakhshan chairs about return of illegally residing foreiners7 minutes ago
-
IHC asks jail admin to get sign of PTI founder on power of attorney7 minutes ago
-
Minister directs timely completion of residential projects7 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Shafqat Shah condemns Jaffar Express attack7 minutes ago
-
10 criminals arrested; drugs & weapons recovered7 minutes ago
-
DC visits various schools of Nawabshah7 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits busted, cash and looted items recovered7 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations in DIKhan7 minutes ago
-
Over 6,400 motorists fined in Islamabad last week7 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Agriculture for achieving early cotton sowing target by March 3117 minutes ago
-
JSMU organises event to celebrate Int'l Women's Day, World Sleep Day17 minutes ago