Senior Politician Shafqat Shah Condemns Jaffar Express Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has strongly condemned the attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, calling the incident "deplorable". In a statement issued on Tuesday, Shah emphasized that those responsible for the attack should be dealt with firmly and decisively.

Shah praised the security institutions for their efforts in combating terrorism, stating that they play a crucial role in ending the menace that plagues the country. He also expressed his solidarity with the victims and their families, extending his prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured hostages and offering his condolences to the affected families.

This is not the first time Shah has spoken out against terrorism. Previously, he condemned the attack on security institutions, calling it a "condemnable act" and emphasizing the importance of national unity and the protection of national institutions.

