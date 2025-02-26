Senior Politicians, Former Governor Denounce Renaming Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 09:54 PM
Senior political leaders including the former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday strongly condemned the renaming of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium
Speaking at a press conference here, former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, former Federal Minister Arbab Alamgir and senior politician Ghulam Ahmad Bilour voiced their opposition to the name change. Other political figures, including former provincial minister Kashif Azam and Arbab Khizr Hayat, were also present.
Former federal minister Ghulam Ahmad Bilour criticized the KP government, stating that despite being in power for 12 years, it failed to build a single stadium.
Referring to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Bilour acknowledged her progress in governance, despite being a woman, and emphasized that renaming the stadium would tarnish the KP government's remaining credibility. He suggested that instead of renaming existing structures, the government should build a new stadium of their own choice name.
Bilour also expressed concerns over the rising wave of terrorism in the province and stressed the need for stability.
He reiterated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in natural resources and deserves better governance.
Former Federal Minister Arbab Alamgir emphasized that all political parties must unite for the welfare of the province rather than engaging in symbolic actions like renaming the stadium. He pointed out that the province is struggling with law and order issues and poor governance, while the Chief Minister is focused on altering historical Names.
He urged the government to focus on real issues rather than renaming landmarks.
Former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also condemned the decision, urging the Chief Minister to respect the province’s traditions and customs. He stressed that renaming the stadium would serve no purpose and suggested that new grounds should be built to promote international sports.
He concluded by advising the KP government to prioritize development over symbolic changes, emphasizing that constructing new stadiums would be a more productive step than renaming existing ones.
