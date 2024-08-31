Senior PPP Leader Meets Punjab Governor, Discusses Political Matters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira held a meeting with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House on Saturday.
During the meeting, the two leaders engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the current political situation in the country and the province.
Key topics on the agenda included the state of education, law and order situation in Punjab, and internal party matters.
Both leaders emphasised the need for unity and collaborative efforts to address the challenges facing the province. The discussion also touched on strategies to strengthen party positions in the province and improve governance standards.
Recent Stories
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington4 minutes ago
-
Training, mentoring session at Sialkot University5 minutes ago
-
AMC/LGH Nursing College achieves 100pc results in 3rd professional annual exams5 minutes ago
-
Success of incumbent govt crucial for country's stability: governor15 minutes ago
-
Sialkot AC plants saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign25 minutes ago
-
3 held for 'stealing' sports goods from shop25 minutes ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested35 minutes ago
-
DPO holds introductory meeting35 minutes ago
-
3 held, 16 cases registered for overpricing essentials in Lahore45 minutes ago
-
Zero waste campaign launched in 21 rural union councils: DC55 minutes ago
-
SMI to mark 140th foundation day on Sept 11 hour ago
-
200 tourists from Kumrat rescued1 hour ago