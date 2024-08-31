Open Menu

Senior PPP Leader Meets Punjab Governor, Discusses Political Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira held a meeting with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two leaders engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the current political situation in the country and the province.

Key topics on the agenda included the state of education, law and order situation in Punjab, and internal party matters.

Both leaders emphasised the need for unity and collaborative efforts to address the challenges facing the province. The discussion also touched on strategies to strengthen party positions in the province and improve governance standards.

