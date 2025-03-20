Senior PPP Leader Mourns Loss Of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) In a heartfelt tribute, Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has expressed his deepest condolences over the passing of former National Assembly member and senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.
In his statement issued here on Thursday, Shah praised Ahmed's remarkable political and religious services, acknowledging that they will be remembered for a long time.
He also offered prayers for Ahmed's soul and for patience for his family, demonstrating his respect and admiration for the late leader.
Furthermore, Shah recognized Ahmed's unwavering commitment to national interests and his tireless efforts to promote peace and unity throughout his illustrious political career.
As a seasoned politician, Shah's tribute serves as a testament to Ahmed's enduring legacy in Pakistan's political landscape. Ahmed's contributions to the country's development and his dedication to the well-being of its citizens will undoubtedly be remembered for generations to come.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior PPP leader mourns loss of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed5 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over PSX reaching all time high trading volume15 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal condoles over demise of JUI-F’s Hafiz Hussain15 minutes ago
-
Father’s killer arrested15 minutes ago
-
5 die, 16 injured in road mishap15 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation 2025 campaign kicks off in Rawalpindi25 minutes ago
-
Unidentified person kill two brothers25 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds seminar on "Media Literacy Program"25 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
13 criminals arrested2 hours ago
-
Governor KP calls for national unity, urgent action on security challenges2 hours ago
-
ADC General assumes charge of DG PHA Sialkot2 hours ago