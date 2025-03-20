Open Menu

Senior PPP Leader Mourns Loss Of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Senior PPP leader mourns loss of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) In a heartfelt tribute, Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has expressed his deepest condolences over the passing of former National Assembly member and senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

In his statement issued here on Thursday, Shah praised Ahmed's remarkable political and religious services, acknowledging that they will be remembered for a long time.

He also offered prayers for Ahmed's soul and for patience for his family, demonstrating his respect and admiration for the late leader.

Furthermore, Shah recognized Ahmed's unwavering commitment to national interests and his tireless efforts to promote peace and unity throughout his illustrious political career.

As a seasoned politician, Shah's tribute serves as a testament to Ahmed's enduring legacy in Pakistan's political landscape. Ahmed's contributions to the country's development and his dedication to the well-being of its citizens will undoubtedly be remembered for generations to come.

