Senior PPP Worker Shamim Akhtar Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023

Senior PPP worker Shamim Akhtar passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Senior worker of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Shamim Akhtar Chandio passed away here on Wednesday after a brief illness.

According to family sources, 58 years old Chandio breathed her last at her residence in Qasimabad.

She was a senior political worker and also served as president of the Sehrish Nagar Welfare Association.

She was laid to rest at a local graveyard in Kotri town of district Jamshoro.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including party workers attended the funeral prayer while condolences were being offered to the bereaved family.

