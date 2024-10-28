Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb For Safety Measures Against Smog
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has directed the concerned authorities to issue an emergency alert for citizens in Lahore for the implementation of safety measures against the rising levels of smog
The citizens have been advised to wear masks and keep windows and doors closed to avoid exposure to the pollution.
It may be pertinent to mention here that the smog in Lahore is being exacerbated by strong winds bringing pollution from Indian cities such as Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh. Due to a decrease in wind speed, Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) fell from 800 to 191 yesterday, however, the risk of air pollution remains high today due to ongoing strong winds.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb have urged the citizens, particularly children, the elderly, and individuals with heart and respiratory conditions, to avoid going outdoors.
To ensure children's safety, school hours have been adjusted to start at 8:45 AM, and parents have been strongly advised to ensure that their children must wear masks.
Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that under government measures to combat environmental pollution, smoke-emitting vehicles will be impounded, no brick-kiln will operate without zig-zag technology, and stern action will be taken against those who burn crop residues. Citizens can report environmental violations by calling ‘1373’ or through the ‘Green App.’
