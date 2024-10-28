Open Menu

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb For Safety Measures Against Smog

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for safety measures against smog

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has directed the concerned authorities to issue an emergency alert for citizens in Lahore for the implementation of safety measures against the rising levels of smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has directed the concerned authorities to issue an emergency alert for citizens in Lahore for the implementation of safety measures against the rising levels of smog.

The citizens have been advised to wear masks and keep windows and doors closed to avoid exposure to the pollution.

It may be pertinent to mention here that the smog in Lahore is being exacerbated by strong winds bringing pollution from Indian cities such as Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh. Due to a decrease in wind speed, Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) fell from 800 to 191 yesterday, however, the risk of air pollution remains high today due to ongoing strong winds.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb have urged the citizens, particularly children, the elderly, and individuals with heart and respiratory conditions, to avoid going outdoors.

To ensure children's safety, school hours have been adjusted to start at 8:45 AM, and parents have been strongly advised to ensure that their children must wear masks.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that under government measures to combat environmental pollution, smoke-emitting vehicles will be impounded, no brick-kiln will operate without zig-zag technology, and stern action will be taken against those who burn crop residues. Citizens can report environmental violations by calling ‘1373’ or through the ‘Green App.’

Related Topics

India Lahore Delhi Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Vehicles Maryam Aurangzeb Alert Chandigarh Amritsar May From Government

Recent Stories

Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore

Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful ..

Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Am ..

3 minutes ago
 Weeklong anti-polio drive starts

Weeklong anti-polio drive starts

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews performance of polio team

Commissioner reviews performance of polio team

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive

Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 ..

Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 tubewells completed

2 minutes ago
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

14 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag ..

Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..

15 minutes ago
 IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra ..

IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday

15 minutes ago
 Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

15 minutes ago
 Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review discipl ..

Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report

15 minutes ago
 Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’shi ..

Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan