Senior Provincial Minister Marrriyum Aurangzeb outlines anti-smog action plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marrriyum Aurangzeb detailed actions under the anti-smog action plan, here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, she said that certain hotspots in Lahore were now seeing methane clouds overhead and urban heat islands below. Of the 45,000 motorcycles in Lahore, 1,800 emit visible smoke, while approximately 100,000 vehicles, including two- and three-wheelers, along with 1,200 brick-kilns, 60,800 industrial units, and 30-40 cooking stoves, which all contribute to air pollution. Lahore has only 33.3 per cent green area coverage and is home to 15 million people. Air quality in the city remains unhealthy for 275 days out of the year, and average temperatures have risen by 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Marriyum Aurangzeb urged Lahorites to "declare war" on smog, yet noted that it could take 8 to 10 years to see significant reductions even with dedicated individual and collective efforts. She emphasised that while 30pc of Lahore’s smog is carried from India by wind, the remaining 70pc is locally generated. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been working for six consecutive months on a multi-sectoral mitigation action plan, implementing strict measures across various sectors. Having completed the first two phases of regulation and awareness, the government is now in the third phase, sharing statistical updates regularly.

All brick-kilns across Punjab have been inspected, and, for the first time, instead of merely closing them, authorities have demolished non-compliant kilns. Of the 700 kilns across the province, 212 in Lahore have been dismantled. Now, all operational kilns use a "zigzag" pattern, with zero-tolerance for violations.

Maryam Aurangzeb noted that she personally oversaw the demolition of influential figures' kilns. The Environment Protection Department has conducted 15,000 inspections of industrial units, sealed 721 factories, demolished 152, and implemented an emissions control and digital monitoring system.

Farmers were offered a 60pc subsidy on super seeders to dispose of rice stubble safely without burning it. Over 400 FIRs were filed and arrests were made against those for setting rice stubble on fires. Anti-Smog Squads are actively operating in targeted areas to raise awareness and take immediate action. Smoke-emitting vehicles are monitored, and vehicles without fitness certificates are barred from entering Lahore. Dust materials that do not comply with SOPs are also being prevented from entering the city. Recently, the cabinet decided to clamp down on all smoke-emitting vehicles in Lahore.

The chief minister enhanced the EPA capacity, and according to a mapping and survey report, residents should check the Air Quality Index (AQI) on the Green App before heading toward areas like Badami Bagh, Shimla Hill, Lower Mall, Shahdara, and others, as they are smog hotspots.

In addition to public efforts, the senior minister called on the media, as the "fourth pillar of the state," to run a comprehensive anti-smog campaign for the sake of public health and environmental welfare. Smog-related air pollution claims 7 million lives worldwide annually, causing lung and respiratory diseases and reducing human life expectancy by up to 10 years. The government is implementing all necessary measures, but it's essential for Lahorites to become actively involved in combating smog to ensure its complete eradication.