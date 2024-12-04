Senior psychologist calls for action against Gender-Based Violence in Sindh

Senior Psychologist associated with the Women Development Department Hyderabad, Syeda Quratul Ain Shah has said that gender-based violence (GBV) was a global issue affecting millions of women. Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), she noted that one in three women worldwide faces physical or sexual violence in their lifetime

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Senior Psychologist associated with the Women Development Department Hyderabad, Syeda Quratul Ain Shah has said that gender-based violence (GBV) was a global issue affecting millions of women. Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), she noted that one in three women worldwide faces physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she stated that the situation in Sindh remains concerning. The Sindh government, in collaboration with JICA, sent her to Japan for three-week training on GBV. She emphasized the need for research on the condition of women in Sindh to better understand their challenges.

She maintained that initially, awareness sessions have been launched in rural Hyderabad's brick kiln areas, where women workers lack basic necessities and face harsh economic conditions. Moreover, the department has conducted rights awareness sessions in various girls' colleges to educate young women, she added.

She said a report by the women development department sheds light on the plight of women working at brick kilns, where violence often starts in childhood. One out of four young women aged 15 to 24 face violence because of their poor economic status, she said and added that it was the situation of rural Hyderabad, while in other areas women were more vulnerable due to the tribal system, the tribal system also protects the Jirga system where karo kari, early marriage, lack of education, health and discriminatory practices are common.

Highlighting the impact of COVID-19, she said that lockdowns led to a surge in domestic violence, exacerbating existing challenges. WHO in this context, urges governments to take proactive measures, such as strengthening healthcare systems, challenging discriminatory attitudes and investing in evidence-based prevention strategies. However, limited resources and lack of awareness had hindered progress.

She added that the Hyderabad office with the support of the provincial minister for women development and the provincial secretary was working 24/7 for the protection of women's rights. She clarified that the department helps only those victims whose cases were reported while many cases of violence go unreported due to social barriers, and JICA and women development department Hyderabad were working together to create a violence-free society.