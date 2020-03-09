UrduPoint.com
Senior PTI Leader Jehangir Khan Tareen Called On Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Senior PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The conspirators should justify the loot made in their tenure and the politics of those, who made the country bankrupted, has ended forever, he added.

He emphasised that conspirators would remain unsuccessful and the propagandists would also face defeat. The government remained involved in public-welfare during the last one and a half years. On the contrary, the past rulers spent billions of rupees on their personal projections, he lamented.

The government will burn the midnight oil to fulfill the promises. The matter of southern Punjab secretariat would be resolved amicably, he added.

Jehangir Tareen said the most transparent government was constantly engaged in public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition has no agenda, he said and added that opposition parties were scattered due to chaos.

He made it clear that in-house change would not occur nor there would be any mid-term elections. The hopes of dreamers would remain unfulfilled and PTI would also win the next elections, he added. He further said theprogress made with regard to the establishment of southern Punjab secretariatwas praiseworthy.

