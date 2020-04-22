Senior PTI leader reviews cash distribution process under Ehsas Programme

The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf Hyderabad Division Imran Qureshi visited various cash distribution centres setup under Ehsas Programme in Matiari, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan districts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf Hyderabad Division Imran Qureshi visited various cash distribution centres setup under Ehsas Programme in Matiari, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan districts.

According to announcement here on Wednesday, Imran Qureshi expressed his satisfaction over the distribution of cash among beneficiaries and said that it was the sincere consideration of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to look after those poor and deserving persons during the lockdown which imposed due to spread of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan fully committed to support all those poor and daily wage workers who are unable to earn bread for their family members as a result of lockdown, he said.

Under relief package of Rs 1200 billion the PTI government has been engaged to improve socio economic condition of the poor people.