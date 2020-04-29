UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior PTI Leader Welcomes Prime Minister's Package For SMEs, Unemployed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:24 PM

Senior PTI leader welcomes Prime Minister's package for SMEs, unemployed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Hyderabad Imran Qureshi has welcomed the package of Rs 75 billions announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for small businessmen and unemployed persons of the country.

With announcement of special package, he said that the PTI government proved that it fully believed in serving the countrymen particularly unemployed persons as well as traders and industrialists and would not leave them alone in these crucial times.

He said that the relief packages have benefited poor, deserving and daily wage workers during lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

The Federal government fully committed for uplift of the country with promotion of economic activities particularly the construction industry so that maximum job opportunities could be created for jobless persons, he said and added time is not far when the country would enter in new era of rapid progress and prosperity.

He castigated the negative role of those who usurped the rights of the people and plundered the national exchequer with both hands during last 30 years adding that the PTI government has been engaged to address the issues inherited by past rulers.

More Stories From Pakistan

