Senior PTI leaders call on Prime Minister

Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Advisor to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan apprised the prime minister of the matters pertaining to the parliamentary proceedings as well as legislation, a PM Office press release said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Law Minister Farogh Nasim and Advisor to the PM on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar also attended the meeting.