UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior PTI Leaders Call On Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Senior PTI leaders call on Prime Minister

Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Advisor to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan apprised the prime minister of the matters pertaining to the parliamentary proceedings as well as legislation, a PM Office press release said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Law Minister Farogh Nasim and Advisor to the PM on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Asad Umar Education Babar Awan Law Minister

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 735 new COVID-19 cases, ..

22 minutes ago

Local assembling of electric buses will start next ..

48 minutes ago

Six held for violating SOPs of coronavirus

50 seconds ago

Man kills wife in Okara

53 seconds ago

Armeena Khan shares her experience about “lights ..

55 minutes ago

Javed seeks outcome of inquiry reports against thr ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.