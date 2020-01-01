Senior Retired Bureaucrat, Sajid Khan Jadoon Made Chief Commissioner RTI
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:44 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Retired bureaucrat, Sajid Khan Jadoon has been appointed Chief Commissioner Right to Information (RTI), said a notification of Establishment Department KP, here on Wednesday.
Sajid Khan Jadoon, a retired officer of grade-21 has also served in various capacities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in the Federal capital Islamabad.
He also served as Secretary Irrigation, Secretary PHED and Secretary Industries KP.