Open Menu

Senior Retired Computer Operator Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Senior retired computer operator passes away

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A retired senior Computer Operator of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Ashraf Ali Danwar passed away late night on Tuesday at a local hospital. He was 71.

Danwar, who suffered from heart disease remained admitted in the hospital for a few days. His health deteriorated by the day during his hospitalization.

He remained associated with the APP for more than 38 years. During the course of his service, he mostly remained posted in Sukkur but he also spent a stint in Hyderabad and Karachi. The local elected representatives of the civil society, lawyers and the journalist community have expressed condolence over his death. Danwar was laid rest in a Rohri's graveyard near Sukkur on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Civil Society Lawyers Hyderabad Sukkur Rohri From

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

28 minutes ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

35 minutes ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

39 minutes ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

15 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

15 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

15 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan