Senior Retired Computer Operator Passes Away
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A retired senior Computer Operator of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Ashraf Ali Danwar passed away late night on Tuesday at a local hospital. He was 71.
Danwar, who suffered from heart disease remained admitted in the hospital for a few days. His health deteriorated by the day during his hospitalization.
He remained associated with the APP for more than 38 years. During the course of his service, he mostly remained posted in Sukkur but he also spent a stint in Hyderabad and Karachi. The local elected representatives of the civil society, lawyers and the journalist community have expressed condolence over his death. Danwar was laid rest in a Rohri's graveyard near Sukkur on Wednesday.
