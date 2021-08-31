UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian Diplomat, Pakistani Ambassador To Moscow Discuss Afghanistan - Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan on Tuesday confirmed the readiness of their countries to enhance cooperation within the so-called Extended Troika format on the peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

The Extended Troika includes Russia, China, the United States, and Pakistan.

"The focus of the conversation is on the Afghan problem. [Both sides] confirmed mutual intention to strengthen the coordination between Moscow and Islamabad, primarily within the framework of the Extended Troika in the interests of stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

The officials also agreed on the importance of bilateral interaction in various fields, particularly, the fight against terrorism, economy, and trade, the statement also said.

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) took over Afghanistan on August 15 by entering the capital of Kabul and completing the weeks-long offensive across the country as the foreign forces departed from it.

Late on Monday, the US completed its withdrawal of troops, ending the 20-year mission in Afghanistan. The Kabul airport, where evacuation operations were conducted, was left to the Islamist movement.

