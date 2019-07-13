UrduPoint.com
Senior Scientist Dr. Viaqar Uddin Ahmed Passes Away In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 06:06 PM

Senior scientist Dr. Viaqar uddin Ahmed passes away in Karachi

Senior and known scientist of the country, Dr. Viaqar uddin Ahmed passed away here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Senior and known scientist of the country, Dr. Viaqar uddin Ahmed passed away here on Saturday.

The 79 year old researcher cum teacher who remained associated with Hussain Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Karachi University for last 50 years had also served as the dean of science faculty university besides serving at different administrative positions at the same university.

It was a month ago that he was rendered incapacitated due to age related health conditions.

