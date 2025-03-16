Senior Sindh Minister Says Foreign Hands Visible In Terrorism Incidents
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the terrorist attack in Balochistan is a conspiracy against the integrity of the country and that all evidence implicated India and the involvement of other foreign players.Addressing the media at an Iftar dinner, hosted by the minister at Rawal House in Rahuki are here on Sunday, he asserted that the state could negotiate with the elements who could engage with a positive frame of mind and with those who were favorable towards Pakistan's sovereignty.
He maintained that the terror attacks in Balochistan and KPK were meant to destabilize the country.Addressing the issue of the Indus River's water, he said under no circumstances would Sindh's water be divided.
He further emphasized that the Sindh government would not allow any project that infringed upon Sindh's water rights and no canal would be permitted to be built.
Memon said that nationalist politicians were trying to exploit the issue of the canals for political gains but the people have already rejected them in all the general and local government elections.
He added that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had passed an important resolution with a majority in the Sindh Assembly, reaffirming the protection of the province's rights.
Memon dismissed the recent statement by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Convener and Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in which he claimed that MQM-P had long ago parted ways with MQM-London.
Responding to a question the minister assured that action would be taken against all illegal parking operators in Sindh.He suggested to the unemployed youth in the province to register with the Work for Sindh' portal to access job opportunities.
